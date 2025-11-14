Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TPB has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 2.2%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $1,030,011.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 280,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,764,843.04. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,470 shares of company stock worth $4,635,682. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.