TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TCRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 248,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,692.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 113.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 891,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.