Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,512,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,384. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

