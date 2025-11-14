Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.75 and traded as low as GBX 365. Tristel shares last traded at GBX 366.25, with a volume of 388,551 shares traded.

Tristel Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of £176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported GBX 17.15 EPS for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current year.

About Tristel

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.