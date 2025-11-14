Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.2695.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.