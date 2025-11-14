Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379,237 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 40.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after purchasing an additional 135,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 45.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 285,471 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $106.74.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.