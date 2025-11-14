Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

