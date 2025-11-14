Tiff Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 0.6% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $58.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

