Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Releases Earnings Results

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$353.90 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 119.01% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

