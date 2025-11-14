Thomas Szlosek Acquires 20,308 Shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Szlosek purchased 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $451,603.96. The trade was a 125.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RXO Stock Down 14.0%

NYSE:RXO opened at $10.62 on Friday. Rxo Inc has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in RXO by 1,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in RXO by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in RXO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

