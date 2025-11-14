Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 185.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 156,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $60,939,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 57,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.3%

TMO stock opened at $580.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.66. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.