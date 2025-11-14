The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Issue $0.75 Dividend

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the entertainment giant on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Walt Disney has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Walt Disney has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walt Disney to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,336. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

