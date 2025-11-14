The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $366.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

