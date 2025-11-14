The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $806.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

