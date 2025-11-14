The Gap, Inc. (GAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GAP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

GAP stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

