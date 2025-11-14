The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.