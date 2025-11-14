Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of TTEK opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

