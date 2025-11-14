Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.6125.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $401.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 267.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.