TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.61 and traded as low as $85.0825. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $85.0825, with a volume of 1,863 shares traded.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.