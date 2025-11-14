Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 429.45% and a negative return on equity of 332.11%.

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 137,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,448. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenon Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

