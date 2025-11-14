Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Releases Earnings Results

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ten Lifestyle Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 2.6%

LON TENG opened at GBX 58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52 week low of GBX 41 and a 52 week high of GBX 72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle bought 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £998.52. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

