Telos’ (TLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Telos Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Telos had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. Telos has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley W. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 188,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,714.18. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,734,498.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,338,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,759.42. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 537,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telos by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 68.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Telos by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 482,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

