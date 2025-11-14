Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Teijin Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Teijin
Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.
