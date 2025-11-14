TechnipFMC plc $FTI Stake Raised by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

