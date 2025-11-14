Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Insider Purchases £58,500 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 per share, for a total transaction of £58,500.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.6%

LON TATE opened at GBX 392 on Friday. Tate & Lyle plc has a twelve month low of GBX 358 and a twelve month high of GBX 764.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 590 to GBX 390 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 460.

View Our Latest Analysis on TATE

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.