Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Insider Purchases £58,500 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 per share, for a total transaction of £58,500.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.6%
LON TATE opened at GBX 392 on Friday. Tate & Lyle plc has a twelve month low of GBX 358 and a twelve month high of GBX 764.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current year.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
