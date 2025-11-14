Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TSM opened at $281.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

