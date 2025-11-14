Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and traded as high as GBX 0.39. Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.39, with a volume of 55,733 shares traded.

Symphony International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

