Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $5.51. Surna shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 360,414 shares trading hands.

Surna Stock Down 5.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

