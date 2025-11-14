Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.5833.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Sun Communities by 164.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

