Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

