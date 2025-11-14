Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $194.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

