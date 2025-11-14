Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $17.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $17.3960, with a volume of 675,118 shares.

The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

