Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Sumitomo Heavy Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

