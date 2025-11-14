Stephenson & Company Inc. Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $671.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

