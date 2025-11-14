Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.56. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 171,630 shares traded.

Starcore International Mines Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.07.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others.

