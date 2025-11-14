Staked USD0 (USD0++) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $286.29

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Staked USD0 has a market cap of $286.29 and approximately $4.42 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Staked USD0 has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0’s launch date was May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 525,196,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 525,196,492.25082782. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.93838201 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

