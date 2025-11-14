Stagwell Inc. $STGW Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,913 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stagwell were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth about $10,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stagwell by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.51. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

