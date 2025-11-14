St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

