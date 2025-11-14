Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 244.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Shares of SPOT opened at $645.05 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

