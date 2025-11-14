Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $645.05 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $680.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

