Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SR
Spire Stock Performance
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.
Institutional Trading of Spire
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spire by 1,031.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 24.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 66.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.