Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Peter Platzer Sells 117,236 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $984,782.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,476,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,777.60. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $7.64 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Spire Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $10,056,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 803.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,106 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 67.9% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

