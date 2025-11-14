Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Peter Platzer Sells 117,236 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $984,782.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,476,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,777.60. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $7.64 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Spire Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

View Our Latest Report on SPIR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $10,056,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 803.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,106 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 67.9% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.