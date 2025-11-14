SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,249,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 261,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $617.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

