SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $587.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

