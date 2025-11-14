SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

