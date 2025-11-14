SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,240,000 after buying an additional 286,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,945,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,722,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

