SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF $TOTL Stake Boosted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.