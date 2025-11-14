Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 558,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 654,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.79.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

