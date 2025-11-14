Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter worth approximately $67,759,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,523,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,096,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 0.8%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

Read Our Latest Report on SQM

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.