Smithfield Trust Co Has $469,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $224.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

